TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Jason Aldean, who has recently come under fire for his song “Try That in a Small Town,” will make a stop in Tampa on his fall tour.

Aldean will perform in Tampa at 7:30 p.m. on Oct. 28 at the MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre.

As of Thursday, only single tickets remained in the amphitheater section of the venue.

Both the lawn and pit sections of the venue are sold out of standard tickets, however, there were many resale tickets available for purchase.

While a standard seat in the amphitheater will run about $80, according to Live Nation, some resale tickets are listed for hundreds of dollars. Resale lawn tickets were going for a minimum $132.

The cheapest seat otherwise was listed for $205, with some even listed for more than $1,000. The most expensive ticket listed on Thursday was for $2,000, of course before any taxes and service fees.

Some VIP pit tickets were still available for about $300.

“Try That in a Small Town,” which was released in May, debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard Hot 100 this week just behind BTS’s Jung Kook solo single “Seven,” featuring Latto. The track experienced the biggest sales week for a country song in over 10 years.

The music video for the song lasted just one weekend on Country Music Television before the network pulled it in response to an outcry over its setting and lyrics. When the network removed the video from its rotation, it had 350,000 views on YouTube. Now that number is now over 16 million, and it is the No. 1 trending video under the “music” category.

In the visual, Aldean — who has been awarded country music artist of the decade by the Academy of Country Music — performs in front of the Maury County Courthouse in Columbia, Tennessee. It is the site of the 1946 Columbia race riot and the 1927 mob lynching of an 18-year-old Black teenager named Henry Choate.

Aldean’s video received fervent criticism online, with some claiming the visual is a “dog whistle” and others labeling it “pro-lynching.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.