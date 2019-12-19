Breaking News
Reports of multiple shooting victims in Rhode Island

Archaeologists to survey MacDill for possible forgotten cemetery

Hillsborough County

by:

Posted: / Updated:
R-MACDILL-AFB--mug-backgrou_544699

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – MacDill Air Force Base will start the new year by beginning its search for a forgotten cemetery on the base’s property.

This comes following the recent discovery of similar forgotten African-American cemeteries in the Tampa Bay area.

8 On Your Side learned in November a wooded area on the base will be the focus of the investigation.

The Air Force’s Civil Engineer Center will conduct the search in conjunction with Stone Mountain, Georiga’s New South Associates.

“If MacDill finds a cemetery, we want to make sure that we did right by those buried there, their families, and the community,” a news release read.

In January, archaeologists will begin researching several archival resources and interviewing people to see if they can determine the exact location of the site and how many people may have been buried there, as well as finding other references, maps and descriptions of the potential burial site.

Then in February, cadaver dogs will be brought out to survey the site.

“Once the surface reconnaissance and cadaver dog survey is complete, more intrusive surveying may be done to further investigate the area,” the news release read.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Videos

More Video
More Contests

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss