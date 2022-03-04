Apple fries get strawberry sundae twist to celebrate Florida Strawberry Festival

PLANT CITY, Fla. (WFLA) – A classic fair snack is getting a strawberry sundae twist this year at the Florida Strawberry Festival.

“Apple Fries” is owned by Cary Seaholm and her husband. They’ve been serving up the traditional fair snack at the festival for four years now.

“Apple fries are Granny Smith apples, battered, deep-fried and covered in cinnamon and sugar. They are light, crispy and delicious. So we have a couple of offerings for our festival goers,” Seaholm said.

Those offerings include traditional, caramel or bacon caramel apple fries.

They also have a new menu item this year. Seaholm said she and her husband were brainstorming before the festival and came up with the new idea.

“This year we have debuted [an] apple fry strawberry sundae, which is our apple fries, vanilla ice cream, a fresh strawberries and whipped cream,” Seaholm explained. “Every time we come to the festival, people say, ‘well we want strawberries, don’t you have anything with strawberries?’ Although we have our strawberry Jolly Rancher slushes, we didn’t have it with our apple fries, so we just decided to listen to the advice and come up with this.”

The couple is happy to be back at the festival once again this year.

“This is like a second home to us at this point and we’re just looking forward to interacting with all the new people that are going to be coming, the shows and obviously debuting and sharing our food with everybody,” Seaholm said.

A full schedule and map of the Strawberry Festival can be found online.