Apollo Beach restaurant collecting donations for Hurricane Ida victims

A building was destroyed after Hurricane Ida passed through on August 30, 2021 in New Orleans, Louisiana. Ida made landfall as a Category 4 hurricane on August 29 in Louisiana and brought flooding and wind damage along the Gulf Coast. (Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images)

APOLLO BEACH, Fla. (WFLA) – The Salty Shamrock paired up with the Fran Haasch Law Group to fill a truck up with essentials items to deliver to those in need in Louisiana.

Diapers, water, non-perishable foods are just a few items on their list. The Salty Shamrock is trying to collect as much as they can by Saturday morning.

“It’s for people that have lost everything and not only have they lost everything, but they’re living in conditions that are pretty unbearable at this point,” said community member Tammy Stewart.

Terri Sherman, general manager of the restaurant, told 8 On Your Side that her son lives in Gonzalez, Louisiana. It’s northwest of New Orleans.

“I didn’t hear from him Sunday night at all and that was a terrible fear. Not being able to know what was going on. I was finally able to get in contact with him yesterday afternoon and he was like mom, I haven’t seen anything like this since Afghanistan,” Sherman said.

It’s a heartbreaking sight. Edwards Teti, a bartender, said seeing the aftermath is devastation.

“I really can’t put it into words. Just seeing the pictures and videos, knowing what people are going through,” Teti said.

That’s why this team started their effort with no hesitation.

“There’s so much devastation from Afghanistan to COVID to the hurricane-like we’re all going through everything right now, so let’s take our minds off of it and step up and help those pay it forward and help someone out,” said Sherman.

The plan is to drive to Louisiana Saturday at 7 am. If you would like to donate, you can drop items off at the Salty Shamrock during operating hours. Here’s a list of other drop-off locations: