Apollo Beach restaurant collecting donations for Hurricane Ida victims

APOLLO BEACH, Fla. (WFLA) – The Salty Shamrock paired up with the Fran Haasch Law Group to fill a truck up with essentials items to deliver to those in need in Louisiana.
Diapers, water, non-perishable foods are just a few items on their list. The Salty Shamrock is trying to collect as much as they can by Saturday morning.
“It’s for people that have lost everything and not only have they lost everything, but they’re living in conditions that are pretty unbearable at this point,” said community member Tammy Stewart.
Terri Sherman, general manager of the restaurant, told 8 On Your Side that her son lives in Gonzalez, Louisiana. It’s northwest of New Orleans.
“I didn’t hear from him Sunday night at all and that was a terrible fear. Not being able to know what was going on. I was finally able to get in contact with him yesterday afternoon and he was like mom, I haven’t seen anything like this since Afghanistan,” Sherman said.
It’s a heartbreaking sight. Edwards Teti, a bartender, said seeing the aftermath is devastation.
“I really can’t put it into words. Just seeing the pictures and videos, knowing what people are going through,” Teti said.
That’s why this team started their effort with no hesitation.
“There’s so much devastation from Afghanistan to COVID to the hurricane-like we’re all going through everything right now, so let’s take our minds off of it and step up and help those pay it forward and help someone out,” said Sherman.
The plan is to drive to Louisiana Saturday at 7 am. If you would like to donate, you can drop items off at the Salty Shamrock during operating hours. Here’s a list of other drop-off locations:
- Signs Now 813-684-0047 1947 W Brandon Blvd, Brandon, FL 33511 –
- Titanium Powersports 727-424-8660 11999 49th St N #106, Clearwater, FL 33762
- Moramoto Tampa 813-512-6888 7807 N Dale Mabry Hwy, Tampa, FL 33614
- Moramoto, Pinellas Park 727-800-2944 7000 Park Blvd N, Pinellas Park, FL 33781
- Salty Shamrock 813-938-5282 6186 N U.S. Hwy 41, Apollo Beach, FL 33572
- Fran Haasch Law Group 727-758-0233 1275 Nebraska Ave, Palm Harbor, FL 34683
- Hellbenders 2 813-501-8386 1704 Land O’ Lakes Blvd, Lutz, FL 33549
- Circle C Ranch Academy 813-831-84296204 Interbay Blvd, Tampa, FL 33611
- Salty Jim’s Island Bar 941-923-4785 3655 Webber St, Sarasota, FL 34232