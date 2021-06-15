Apollo Beach Nature Preserve closed as officials evaluate safety measures after drownings

APOLLO BEACH, Fla (WFLA) — After a terrible tragedy Hillsborough County officials are looking into safety measures at the popular Apollo Beach Nature Preserve where three people drowned after being caught in a rip current last week.

Hillsborough County Officials tell 8 On Your Side that new warning signs will be installed this week and staff will patrol the area for the next few weeks.

“There’s no doubt in my mind that they’ll be some additional safety measures put in place because of this incident. It’s just unfortunate that something tragic like this had to happen,” said Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister during a news conference Monday.

Deputies said Kristoff Murray jumped into the water after seeing Janosh Purackal and his son Daniel swept away by a strong rip current. All three drowned.

A spokesperson said the county plans to reopen the preserve soon.