Apollo Beach man wins $5 million from scratch-off

Hillsborough County

(AP Photo/Gerry Broome)

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – An Apollo Beach man is now a multi-millionaire after winning $5 million on a $20 scratch-off ticket, the Florida Lottery said Monday.

Casey Clifford, 42, won the top prize on the 200X THE CASH Scratch-Off game, and claimed his lottery winnings using a secure drop box at the lottery’s Tampa District Office.

Clifford had bought the winning ticket from Apollo Beach Food Mart, 6020 U.S. Highway 41 North. The store will also get a $5,000 bonus commission.

The $20 game features more than $446 million in cash prizes, including ten top prizes of $10,000,000! Overall odds of winning are 1-in-2.96.

