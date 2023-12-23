TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — An Apollo Beach man was accused of leading Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) troopers on a chase that topped 130 mph on Friday.

According to a release from FHP, troopers tried to stop John Dylan Butler, 20, at 11:46 p.m. after he was clocked going 119 mph on Interstate-4 in Polk County. Butler was also accused of driving his Volkswagen sedan “in a reckless manner.”

A chase ensued, crossing the Hillsborough County line. The trooper reported the pursuit reaching speeds of over 130 mph, according to FHP.

Butler exited I-4 at Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. and continued to flee FHP, according to the release. “The vehicle’s tires eventually disintegrated,” the release stated, bringing the car to a stop at East Lake Avenue and North 34th Street.

A search of Butler’s car turned up 886 oxycodone pills, “a large amount” of marijuana, and drug paraphernalia, according to FHP. Butler was taken to the Polk County Jail and charged with fleeing and eluding, reckless driving and several felony drug charges.