HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A 72-year-old Apollo Beach man died after suffering a medical episode and crashing his vehicle Saturday morning, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Around 8:30 a.m. just north of Symmes Road, the man lost control of his vehicle and crossed the centerline, traveling southbound in the northbound lanes of traffic.

The man returned to the southbound lanes before driving into the west shoulder, striking a culvert and a ditch.

FHP said the man was taken to a nearby hospital where he later died.