RIVERVIEW, Fla. (WFLA) — An Apollo Beach man was arrested Tuesday after deputies said he shot and killed another man at a Riverview Wawa earlier this month.

Deputies said they were called to the Wawa at the corner of US Highway 301 and Gibsonton Drive around 8:30 p.m. on May 10 after a report of shots fired.

Once on the scene, deputies said they found a man with a gunshot wound. He was taken to a hospital and later died.

Through investigative means, detectives said they were able to identify the suspect as 18-year-old Tyler Harnage.

Deputies said they obtained a warrant for Harnage for third-degree murder on Tuesday. On the same day, the sheriff’s office said Harnage turned himself into the Orient Road Jail and was accompanied by his attorney.

“I commend the hard work of the detectives who worked tirelessly to solve the case and find the suspect responsible for not only the death of another individual but putting the lives of others in danger through his careless and violent ways,” said Sheriff Chad Chronister. “He did the right thing in turning himself in to face the consequences of his actions.”

The sheriff’s office said the case remains active and ongoing.