Apollo Beach community delivers second round of donations for Hurricane Ida victims

APOLLO BEACH, Fla. (WFLA) – Two weeks ago, the Salty Shamrock paired up with the Fran Hasch Law Firm to raise essential items for Hurricane Ida victims. In just one week, they delivered four truckloads of donations.

“It’s just amazing, everybody from this community Apollo Beach to Brandon to Riverview. We would’ve never imagined something like this to become this huge,” said Edward Teti.

Teti said seeing the reaction of families in Gonzalez, Louisiana, was priceless.

“It’s a great feeling, especially for me, personally. I’ve never been a part of something this huge. I’ve done other charities but nothing like this,” he said.

Now, the group is excited to head back up to the Gulf Coast to deliver a second load Monday morning.

“It is going to Grand Isles, Louisiana. They got hit really, really bad. We didn’t expect to fill another truck, well I did. I was reaching for the stars,” he said.