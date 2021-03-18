Apartment boom frustrates those living south of Gandy Boulevard

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — More high-end apartment complexes continue to pop up south of Gandy Boulevard, drawing thousands to the area, but not everyone is happy about the growth.

Stephanie Poynor, a long time resident of south Tampa, said the changes are making her neighborhood unrecognizable, and called the area an “urban apartment complex nightmare.”

“Do I want them to not build anything down here? No, absolutely not. If people want to build what they are zoned for, great,” Poynor said.

Poyner’s group, “Stop overbuilding SOG (South of Gandy)” has been lobbying to slow the development.

According to Poynor, many of the properties occupied by major complexes were originally designated for industrial use, and were rezoned for apartments.

She told 8 On Your Side the areas roads and infrastructure aren’t updated to accommodate the influx of families moving into the more than 3,000 planned units.

“We are technically by the USDA a food desert because we do not have a grocery store. We do not have a gas station,” Poynor said.

A new moratorium could pause the approval of additional apartment complexes south of Gandy.

8 On Your Side reached out to the City of Tampa and received this statement:

The proposed moratorium was initiated by City Council in December. In February, the Council twice more voted to request the Administration prepare a moratorium ordinance. The administration has presented what the City Council requested. The Administration launched its new City Planning Department to provide a comprehensive approach to handling the City’s land use challenges and committed new resources to land planning studies that are now underway. As such, the Administration believes that a city-wide comprehensive approach to land use planning will provide greater equity and consistency across neighborhoods and areas. However, the Administration also acknowledges that land use policy is a legislative act and as the City’s legislative body, the City Council has the authority to proceed with the moratorium. -Development and Economic Opportunity Administrator Carole Post

City council is expected to address the moratorium at their next scheduled meeting Thursday at 9 a.m.