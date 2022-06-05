TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Tampa Jewish community leaders warned constituents of anti-Semitic actions that took place over the weekend.

According to a message sent out by the Board and Management of the Tampa Jewish Community Centers and Federation, anti-semitic flyers were handed out in the Hyde Park area.

The Tampa JCC and Federation said it believes the flyers were distributed by the Goyim Defense League (GDL), a white supremacist and anti-Semitic group. The group is known for its “‘Name the Nose’ tours, which can involve several days or even weeks of anti-Semitic stunts in a particular geographical area,” the message from the board said.

Jewish community leaders said an official report was made with the Tampa Police Department, and the FBI is now involved.

The Tampa JCC and Federation warned that it would be best not to post the GDL propaganda on social media since that helps their cause. Instead, it encouraged people to report incidents online at www.jewishtampa.com/security.

“While there is no evidence of any imminent threat at this time, we take all antisemitic incidents very seriously and we’ll continue to keep you up to date with the information you need to help keep us all safe.” the message said.