TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Another plane carrying American evacuees from Israel is expected to land in Tampa Wednesday, according to a Tampa International Airport spokesperson.

The flight would be the second to land at Tampa International Airport this week.

Details about the flight’s arrival were not immediately available.

On Sunday, Tampa-based rescue group Project Dynamo and Gov. Ron DeSantis helped 270 people return to the United States.

The first flight was funded by Florida’s Department of Emergency Management after an executive order was signed by Gov. Ron DeSantis.