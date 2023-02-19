TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Another hit-and-run has claimed the life of a pedestrian this weekend, according to the Florida Highway.

An FHP release said at about 7:20 p.m., an unknown vehicle hit a person walking along the westbound lane of US-92 west of Pasadena Drive.

The pedestrian, a 61-year-old man from Plant City, was killed at the scene. The vehicle did not stop.

The FHP said the vehicle could either be a small van or pickup truck with damage to the right headlamp and side mirror.

This was the second hit-and-run that was reported on US-92 that Saturday. One pedestrian was killed and another was hospitalized in the first incident, troopers said.

Troopers said at about 3:13 a.m., a car was heading east on US-92 west of Charlie Taylor Road as two pedestrians were crossing the highway.

If you know anything, call *FHP or **TIPS.