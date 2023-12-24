TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A local non-profit law firm is getting a $500 donation just in time for the holidays!

Bay Area Legal Services helped nearly 14,000 individuals, families and community groups throughout the area last year. The law firm said the new grant will help them continue their mission.

The law firm has been providing legal help for the community’s most vulnerable for nearly six decades.

“We serve clients facing their greatest time of need either low-income or sometimes seniors who have no income we also help with civil cases,” said Roxanne Null, the Development Director at Bay Area Legal Service.



Null said Bay Area Legal also assists veterans, and survivors of domestic violence and has a children’s law center representing more than 7,000 children in foster care last year.

“Not only do we connect them with the rights, but we also represent children and teens and foster care as well to advocate for them and give them a voice,” said Null.



With a staff of nearly 170 employees, attorneys and staff serve Hillsborough, Pinellas, Pasco, Sarasota, and Manatee counties. They also offer three legal helplines statewide for veterans, seniors and victims of disaster.

As the demand for services grows, an anonymous donor gifted Bay Area Legal half of a million dollars.

“The anonymous donor gave us a challenge,” said Null. “He challenged us to raise $167,000 to which he’ll match each gift three to one.”

This grant will create the Richard C. Woltmann Endowment Fund at the Community Foundation of Tampa Bay.

“It’s in honor of our retiring, president and CEO, Dick Woltmann,” she said.

Woltmann has served a 43-year tenure. This endowment will support the many programs he oversaw all of which focus on providing justice for low-income people.

“It’s going to help us serve our mission for generations to come,” said Null.

The anonymous donor shared this message: “There is no finer person than Dick – with his compassion, common sense, vision, professionalism, and dedication – who could have managed and grown this agency. Please join me in doing our part to recognize a true gem of our community in a way that will continue to advance his efforts for years to come. Thank you for your past support, and especially now, for keeping Dick’s vision and hard work alive through your commitment to Dick’s endowment.”

If you would like to support the endowment, click here.