Annual Turkey Bowl aims to inspire

LUTZ, Fla. (WFLA) – Thursday morning, dozens showed up and suited up for The Salvation Army Adult Rehabilitation Center’s 9th annual Turkey Bowl.

This annual flag football game is between staff and alumni of the center and the beneficiaries of the rehab center.

But this is more than just a game; these guys are playing with a purpose.

“They really get a chance to see men in recovery and how we live our lives today and there is hope beyond drugs and alcohol,” said Director of Operations Chris Pluchino.

However, this game not only benefits those currently at the center. It continues to help those who are alumni.

“It’s really motivation more than anything to continue this way of life. That there are some things I need to be doing in order to be granted this freedom,” added Pluchino.

The final score of 9th Annual Turkey Bowl 14-0 with the Staff/Alumni team taking home the win. Following the game, everyone went back to the center to enjoy a nice Thanksgiving meal together.

