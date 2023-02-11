TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The annual Black History Month Walk for Education took place in Tampa Saturday morning.

It’s a celebration and a way to support minority youth education.

The United Negro College Fund held its annual walk, which directly benefits education through a stroll through history in what was once known as the Scrub, now known as Perry Harvey Park.

About 250 community members walked the park learning about the historic leaders who developed the area, while also raising funds.

“We have tried to re-create that by having a few vendors and small, miss small businesses, allowing them to display their goods,” said Gwen Thompson Hewitt, the UNCF area director.

More than 6,100 Florida students are in colleges across the country because of UNCF scholarships.

“We’re trying to change the face of Tampa Bay by making sure its young people are educated no matter their ability to pay,” Thompson Hewitt said.

UNCF provides $100 million dollars in scholarships nationwide each year. 90% of the kids benefiting from the funds come from low-income family households.

UNCF is also holding its annual Black History Month luncheon later this month on Feb. 24.