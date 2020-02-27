Anger grows with Tampa traffic trouble caused by CSX repairs

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Driving in South Tampa has become a challenge of finding back streets and bypasses to avoid long delays and frustration.

Contractors for CSX began a maintenance project for railroads this week, tearing up pavement at numerous railroad intersections. The work cut off many east to west streets and created gridlock and chaos for drivers.

“People, of course, are mad. So they’re weaving in and out and not letting other people out and blocking other people, it was horrible,” Vickie Lane said.

We spoke with Lane right after she finished driving for 40 minutes to get to a store. It’s a drive that should have taken her a fraction of that time.

Ken Cowart lives in South Tampa and parked his car blocks away from his home Thursday night and chose to walk the rest of the way to his house.

“Who knows where the fault lies or the blame but you can’t close over 50 lanes of traffic in South Tampa without expecting chaos,” said Cowart.

The problem is more than just a headache for drivers. Tampa Fire Rescue says the traffic tie-up has slowed their response time on some calls.

“Yes, it absolutely does have an effect because you certainly wouldn’t want to be the person in the back of an ambulance being stopped by something like this when you’re trying to get to the hospital,” Jason Penny with Tampa Fire Rescue said.

Traffic managers for the City of Tampa are frustrated by the work CSX is doing too.

“Clearly yesterday was just unacceptable, intolerable, we don’t want that to ever happen again,” City Transportation Director Jean Duncan said. “We’re working to accelerate that with them. We got Euclid, Bay to Bay, El Prado opened up this morning.”

Although the city and it’s drivers are frustrated, federal law allows the railroad to do the work.

“We don’t have control over what they want to do in their railroad right of way, but that doesn’t mean we can’t work with them more closely, try to reason with them on the kind of impacts that their work is having on our economy, on our citizens and so forth,” said Duncan.

