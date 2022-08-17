TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Tampa’s former top prosecutor is updating the public on his legal battle to get his job back.

Earlier this month, Gov. Ron DeSantis suspended State Attorney Andrew Warren of the 13th Judicial Circuit, citing incompetence and neglect.

“Andrew Warren has put himself publicly above the law,” DeSantis said during a news conference announcing the suspension.

Former and current Hillsborough law enforcement voiced support for the governor’s decision to suspend Warren. They called Warren soft on crime and accused him of endangering the public.

“The governor’s suspension of State Attorney Andrew Warren is not political to me,” Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister said.

Others slammed the governor for his decision.

“The people of Hillsborough elected Andrew Warren not once, but twice, because of his commitment to safety and justice for all people. This action by Governor DeSantis is that of a wannabe dictator who puts partisan politics first. He doesn’t give a damn about women or average Floridians. It’s a flagrant abuse of power,” said Rep. Charlie Crist, the Democratic frontrunner for governor of Florida. “If Governor DeSantis was truly worried about the people of Florida, he would focus on the affordability crisis that’s crushing our state and squeezing working families.”

After his suspension, Warren sat down for an interview with 8 On Your Side Investigator Mahsa Saeidi.

“Let me be clear, this isn’t about what I’ve done as state attorney, it’s just not,” he told her.

Warren claims he was illegally removed from office. He said state reports from the past five years show a significant drop in crime in Hillsborough County. He claimed it’s proof of his aggressive approach on violent crime and repeat offenders.

“Our crime rate has gone down every year since I’ve been in office, it’s down 30%,” Warren said, “In fact, it’s lower than some of those surrounding counties where the sheriff’s mosied on into Hillsborough to join the governor at his press conference.”

Warren scheduled two briefings Wednesday to update the public on the latest developments in his legal challenge to the governor’s suspension order.

The first news conference will take place in Tallahassee at 9 a.m. The second media briefing, which will take place in Tampa, is scheduled for 2:30 p.m.