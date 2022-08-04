TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Despite his suspension from office as the 13th District State Attorney, Andrew Warren is expected to hold a news conference Thursday with an update on a 1983 cold case murder.

The event, originally planned for 3 p.m., was temporarily delayed after Warren was suspended from office by Gov. Ron DeSantis. It is now slated to begin at 4 p.m. During the news conference, Warren will provide a “major development” to an unsolved murder following the exoneration in 2020 of wrongfully-convicted Robert DuBoise.

The Tampa man was convicted and incarcerated at age 18, initially with a death sentence, after 19-year-old Barbara Grams was found dead, a victim of rape and murder.

The 13th State Attorney’s Office Conviction Review Unit alongside the Florida Innocence Project helped DuBoise walk free in 2020, using DNA evidence that proved his innocence.

Currently suspended SAO Warren will give “a complete overview on the groundbreaking process leading to this major development and will be available to answer questions following the announcement.”