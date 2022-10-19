TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Andrea Bocelli has announced new US tour dates for February and May and the Italian tenor will be making a stop at Amalie Arena for a Valentine’s season concert.

“Andrea Bocelli In Concert for Valentine’s Day” will be Feb. 16 at 8 p.m.

The evening will feature crossover hits and famed long sons in honor of the season of love. The performance at the arena is presented by the Straz Center and features members of the Opera Tampa Chorus.

General admission tickets go on sale Oct. 31 at 10 a.m.