Coronavirus in Tampa Bay: Which zip codes have most COVID-19 cases?

Amid pandemic, Busch Gardens celebrates one year anniversary of ‘Tigris’

Hillsborough County

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The “Tigris” roller coaster at Busch Gardens Tampa Bay has officially been open to the public for one year as of Sunday.

Though the park is closed amid the coronavirus pandemic, guests can still take a virtual ride on the roller coaster through the park’s point of view videos.

Tigris is Florid’a tallest launch coaster.

The ride reaches speeds of more than 60 mph and lasts just 45 seconds.

Riders experience twists, drops, an inverted heartline roll and a 150-foot surge toward the sky.

Tigris was voted one of USA Today’s 10 best new amusement park attractions in January.

Guests were encouraged to share their at-home ride experience on social media using #CoastersFromTheCouch for the chance to be featured on Busch Gardens’ social media.

