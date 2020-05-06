American Victory Ship and Museum to welcome guests back aboard Friday

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The American Victory Ship and Museum will reopen to the public on Friday, it was announced Wednesday.

The ship will strictly observe new procedures amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Interactive exhibits remain restricted and capacity will be limited throughout the day. Groups will be limited to a size of 8 at a time.

Normal daily hours will resume Friday at 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and hours of operation will be monitored moving forward.

“We closed our hatches to the public almost two months ago in support of our elected leaders and our community and now we’re excited to be reopening again with an equal measure of support,” said Bill Kuzmick, President of the American Victory Ship.

“Our crew has done a phenomenal job of creating a safe and sanitary shipboard environment that allows for social distancing and plenty of hand washing and sanitizing stations. People need a little break right now and we are excited to be able to offer that to them!”

Built in 1945, the SS American Victory voyaged around the world delivering crucial cargo during World War II, Korea and Vietnam.

Today, the ship is one of only four operational World War II merchant steamships in the U.S.