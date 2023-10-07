TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — This is the USS Jack H. Lucas.

It’s the navy’s newest Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer.

It gets its name from a World War II Marine who earned the Medal of Honor for his heroism at just 17 years old.

“Right when he got there, two grenades came right by him,” Ens. Jared Allison explained. “He immediately showed his valor by jumping on the grenades and pulling in the second one and taking the impact of the grenades and surviving it.”

The Navy commissioned the USS Jack H. Lucas Saturday morning, a ceremony that officially placed the ship into active Navy service.

Many call it a “technological triumph,” as it’s built around SPY-6, a next-generation air and missile defense radar system, let alone its integrated air and missile defense weapons, strike missiles, torpedo and gun systems.

It’s a fitting tribute to its ‘indestructible’ namesake.

“It says that America is ready,” FCC David Willis explained. “That America is here and we’re ready to face any threat that the world wants to throw at us.”

So the big question is, where does this ship go next?

The answer is San Diego.

Where does it go after that?

We don’t get to know.