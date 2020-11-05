Amendment 2 approved by voters; leads some business owners to pivot

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Amendment 2 is a big talker, but the talk isn’t all good as the “Fight for 15” created fights on both sides of the issue.

Now that voters have approved the minimum wage increase from the current $8.56 an hour to $15 an hour by 2026, business owners are wondering if they’ll have to fight for survival.

Descarte Valnor who owns a cleaning company called 36T says pushing the minimum wage up to $15 by 2026, which means he has to find a way to pay his employees and keep his business afloat.

“I have to look at the fact, such as workers comp, all the extra added benefits… And I gotta incoporate that when I look for clientele that I can do business with,” he said.

The gradual wage increase starts next September.