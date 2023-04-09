TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — An ambulance crashed while on the way to a local hospital in Hillsborough County Sunday morning, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The FHP said an AMBITRANS ambulance was heading north on I-75 at 4:30 a.m. when it took the wrong exit.

When the driver realized what happened, he tried to get back into cross back into the northbound lanes by going over the land between the road fork at the exit.

Troopers said this was when the ambulance hit a guardrail attenuator and flipped into the northbound lanes.

The driver and paramedic suffered minor injuries from the crash as well as their patient, a Fort Myers woman.