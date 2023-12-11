TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Pasco County Fire Rescue ambulance crashed on the way to a hospital in Hillsborough County Sunday, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

An FHP spokesperson said the crash happened at 4:43 p.m. when the ambulance was trying to take two people for treatment at a local hospital.

However, the vehicle lost control on I-275 north of Fletcher Avenue after the wet road conditions caused the driver to hydroplane and lose control, crashing into a concrete wall.

While the vehicle suffered significant damage, troopers said no one was injured from the crash.

The patients were transferred to another ambulance that took them to the hospital.