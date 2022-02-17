Amber Alert arrest: 4-year-old Tampa boy kidnapped while foster parent was held at knifepoint, police say

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Two people have been charged after what police are calling an armed kidnapping of a 4-year-old boy from his foster parent in Tampa.

Florida officials issued an Amber Alert for the boy late Wednesday night, along with a notice that he could be in the company of 29-year-old Kami George and 33-year-old Matthew Leighton. Deputies found the three in Taylor County just after midnight. The 4-year-old was safe.

Police on Thursday said George is the boy’s biological mother. Leighton was identified by police as George’s boyfriend.

According to Tampa police, George and Leighton showed up at the child’s day care on Wednesday while the boy’s foster parent was picking him up. Police said Leighton held the foster parent at knifepoint while George took him from the foster parent’s car.

The two then drove away with the boy, police said. The foster parent was injured by the couple’s car door in the process, according to officers.

George and Leighton are both charged with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, armed kidnapping and interference with custody. Police said additional charges are possible.

This is a developing story, please check back for updates.