Amazon warehouse employee tests positive for COVID-19 in Ruskin

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – An Amazon warehouse employee in Ruskin has tested positive for coronavirus.

According to Amazon, the employee, and any others who test positive for COVID-19 and/or are placed into quarantine, will receive up to two weeks of pay.

“We are supporting the individual who is recovering. We are following guidelines from health officials and medical experts, and are taking extreme measures to ensure the safety of employees at our site.“ Amazon

Amazon said it has alerted any associate member who had close contact with the employee and has asked them to not return to the site and to self-quarantine for 14-days.

In a statement released by the company, Amazon also mentioned how they’ve implemented a series of preventative health measures for their employees, such as upping the cleaning of all sites, requiring employees to sanitize and clean their work stations and vehicles at the start and end of every shift, as well as ask employees to stop non-essential travel.

