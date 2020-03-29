Amazon warehouse employee tests positive for COVID-19 in Ruskin

FILE – This Sept. 6, 2012 file photo shows the Amazon logo in Santa Monica, Calif. Amazon has signed a lease for a new office space in Manhattan that will house more than 1,500 employees, less than a year after pulling out of a deal for a larger headquarters in the borough of Queens after politicians and activists objected to nearly $3 billion in incentives. (AP Photo/Reed Saxon, File)

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – An Amazon warehouse employee in Ruskin has tested positive for coronavirus.

According to Amazon, the employee, and any others who test positive for COVID-19 and/or are placed into quarantine, will receive up to two weeks of pay.

“We are supporting the individual who is recovering. We are following guidelines from health officials and medical experts, and are taking extreme measures to ensure the safety of employees at our site.

Amazon said it has alerted any associate member who had close contact with the employee and has asked them to not return to the site and to self-quarantine for 14-days.

In a statement released by the company, Amazon also mentioned how they’ve implemented a series of preventative health measures for their employees, such as upping the cleaning of all sites, requiring employees to sanitize and clean their work stations and vehicles at the start and end of every shift, as well as ask employees to stop non-essential travel.

