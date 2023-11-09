TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Amazon is expanding its grocery offerings in 3,500 cities ahead of the holiday season the company announced Thursday.

Shoppers will have more options for Amazon Fresh grocery shipments and deliveries from Whole Foods Market, a brick-and-mortar supermarket chain owned by Amazon. The company operates physical Amazon Fresh stores in several states, but none in Florida.

An Amazon Prime membership is no longer needed to place Amazon Fresh delivery orders, according to a blog post on the company’s website. The company intends to expand Whole Foods delivery and free pickup to non-members “in the near future,” but as of this report, it is not available in Tampa.

Once the changes are rolled out, “all customers in more than 3,500 cities and towns across the U.S. will have access to two-hour grocery delivery from Amazon Fresh or Whole Foods Market,” the Amazon blog post stated.

“With this delivery expansion, customers have even more options to get what they need when they need it from our grocery offerings,” Claire Peters, Vice President of Amazon Fresh, wrote in a statement.

Amazon’s expanded grocery options come as the company competes with other app-based delivery services like Instacart, Shipt and DoorDash, which often fulfill orders in as little as two hours.