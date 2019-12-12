Amazon delivery driver accused of stealing packages in Hillsborough County

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – He was supposed to deliver packages, not steal them.

But an Amazon delivery driver in Hillsborough County allegedly pocketed nearly $900 worth of items he was responsible for delivering to customers, according to deputies.

Ozcan Rodriguez Okur Junior, 22, was arrested for third-degree grand theft after he admitted to stealing $250 in gift cards, a Ring camera, Apple AirPods and a Playstation game, the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office said.

Deputies said Okur would mark the items as “missing” during his delivery route. He loaded the gift cards onto his personal Amazon account, but they were canceled before he could use them.

After he was connected to the thefts, Okur reportedly confessed to stealing the merchandise.

He is now cooperating with deputies to recover the stolen items, the sheriff’s office said.

“We tell people all the time how to protect themselves from porch pirates, but it’s especially upsetting when the person responsible for delivering the package to your doorstep takes advantage of your trust and the trust of their company,” said Sheriff Chad Chronister. “We are thankful that all of the victims in this case were reimbursed by Amazon and that our deputies were able to take Rodriguez Okur off of the streets before he could pull another Grinch-like move and steal from anyone else this Christmas.”

Chronister provided the following tips to help online shoppers protect themselves:

Keep an electronic receipt for proof of purchase in order to be reimbursed.

Track your delivery closely online to know when it should arrive at your door.

Check home surveillance cameras, such as Ring doorbells, if packages don’t arrive. Video evidence often helps law enforcement track down thieves.

