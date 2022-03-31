TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Easter Bunny is getting some cheerful helpers this year.

The Alonso High School cheer team kicked off their second annual “EGG My Yard” fundraiser.

The cheerleaders filled up colorful plastic eggs with a variety of small candies and toys, which they will distribute to homes throughout the county.

Families can get 25 eggs for $25, 50 eggs for $35 or 100 eggs for $55.

The money raised helps them pay for competition fees, hotels during trips, food and banquets throughout the year.

“I feel great being able to give back to the community and to help out all the people that volunteer and donate back to our program,” Alonso High School Cheerleader Sheridan Figga said. “It just really helps out our team a lot for many different reasons.”

The cheer team is accepting orders now through April 8.

You can email alonsohscheer@gmail.com to place an order or you can fill out the order form online.

