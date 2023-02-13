BRANDON, Fla. (WFLA) — An alligator residing in the Lumsden Reserve neighborhood has had its mouth taped shut since December.

Neighborhood resident Amber Lock, who shared photos of the alligator with 8 On Your Side, calls the actions “inhumane.”

As of Tuesday afternoon, Lock said nobody had visited her neighborhood’s retention pond to capture the reptile and relieve it of the conditions.

Lock said she believes the animal’s mouth was taped shut when a trapper attempted to remove the alligator, but it’s unclear why the animal was left there.

8 On Your Side has reached out to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission regarding this story and will provide updates as they become available.