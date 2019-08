LUTZ, Fla. (WFLA) – Mom always said to make sure to look both ways before crossing the street, but she never made mention of sharing the sidewalk with an alligator!

Jay Kramer sent us this video walking along the sidewalk in Lutz on Sunlake Boulevard.

The gator is seen thinking about crossing the street and decides to go back to a nearby pond.

Anyone with concerns about an alligator may call FWC’s toll-free Nuisance Alligator Hotline at 866-FWC-GATOR (866-392-4286).