Alligator spooks Hillsborough deputies during obstacle course challenge

Hillsborough County
Posted: / Updated:

Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – An unwanted visitor decided to take a stroll onto the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office obstacle course in Lithia.

According to the sheriff’s office Facebook post, a small alligator walked onto the Walter C. Heinrich Practical Training Site where deputies spotted the gator just below a wall obstacle.

The sheriff jokingly said, “the gator won that part of the challenge.”

