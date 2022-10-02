TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Tampa police officers took to land, air and sea to capture a man accused of robbery on Saturday.

According to a Tampa Police Department Facebook post, Dewayne Dean, 32, was accused of snatching a woman’s wallet in a hotel parking lot in Westshore at around 8 a.m.

Witnesses told police the man ran to Cypress Point Beach, which is where they caught up to him. Tampa police said he jumped into the water and began to swim away to avoid being captured.

(via Tampa Police Department)

TPD said Dean made it about 200 feet into Tampa Bay before he surrendered. Officers captured a photo of the incident, showing a man with his hands up a helicopter hovering right above him.

According to Hillsborough County jail records, Dean faces charges of robbery by sudden snatching and resisting officers without violence. He was also arrested on warrants for battery (second or subsequent offense), aggravated battery on a pregnant woman, and three probation violations: grant theft, fleeing to elude police at high speed, and possession of cocaine.