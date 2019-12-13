Live Now
Live coverage & analysis: Judiciary Committee nears impeachment vote

All southbound lanes of Howard Frankland Bridge closed following fatal crash

Hillsborough County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TAMPA (WFLA) – The Florida Highway Patrol is on scene of a fatal crash that has shut down the southbound lanes of the Howard Frankland Bridge.

The crash is at mile marker 36 and occurred just after 6 p.m. Thursday evening.

Stick with WFLA for updates.

LATEST POSTS

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Videos

More Video
More Contests

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss