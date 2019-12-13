All southbound lanes of Howard Frankland Bridge closed following fatal crash

TAMPA (WFLA) – The Florida Highway Patrol is on scene of a fatal crash that has shut down the southbound lanes of the Howard Frankland Bridge.
The crash is at mile marker 36 and occurred just after 6 p.m. Thursday evening.
Stick with WFLA for updates.
