Flat tire causes crash snarling traffic on I-75 for hours

TAMPA (WFLA) – A crash on I -75 southbound shut down all lanes before Mile Marker 270, close to Bruce B Downs Boulevard this afternoon.

According to FHP officials, the crash started when the driver of Honda Odyssey suffered a flat tire and was attempting to move from the center lane and into the outside lane.

The driver of the Odyssey was unable to move into the outside lane and was ultimately hit by the driver of a Ford F-550 carrying a trailer.

The trailer attached to the F-550 overturned causing a chemical spill.

Thankfully no injuries were reported and no charges have been filed.

The crashed closed the northbound lanes of I-75 until 7:58 PM at which time all southbound travel lanes reopened.