‘All hands on deck’: Code enforcement stepping up efforts to enforce new mask mandate for Super Bowl

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Hillsborough County officials say it’s an all hands on deck effort as they work to enforce the city mask mandate ahead of the Super Bowl.

“It’s all hands on deck for the city staff,” said Keith O’Connor, Manager of Neighborhood Enhancement, the division that oversees code enforcement.

As tens of thousands of visitors flock to Tampa, city code enforcement will be cracking down on people mot wearing a mask, even outside.

According to O’Connor, Tampa police and the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office will be helping code enforcement officers crackdown on people not following the city’s mask ordinance, both inside and outside.

“We’re going to break down the entertainment areas where the large crowds gather into zones and put people into geographical zones,” O’Connor said.

Enforcement efforts will include Super Bowl event areas and entertainment district known for crowds like SoHo and Ybor.



“A business can still get a citation, but now with the new order, individuals that don’t want, or refuse to adhere to it, you can get a citation,” said O’Conner.

Fines range from $150 for the first offense, $300 for the second, and $450 for the third and subsequent.

“That’s the last resort,” O’Connor said they will be handing out masks to people who need them to encourage compliance.

They’re also asking businesses to enforce the rules.

“If they don’t wanna adhere to the rules they need to have those people leave. We’re going to do our part in the streets and hopefully, everyone all working together, the message gets out there and we get the compliance that we need,” O’Connor said.