TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Tampa staple is celebrating 111 years in the city with throwback prices this weekend.

Alessi Bakery, located at 2909 West Cypress Street in Tampa is rolling back its prices on Saturday, Sept. 23 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday, Sept. 24 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Customers can grab a brownie or a coconut macaroon for 59 cents. Eclairs and guava pastries are on sale for 69 cents each.

Other deals include $6.99 Cubans, $8.99 Boston creme cakes and scachatta snack packs for $6.49.

“We’re proud to celebrate 111 years of serving only the best quality baked goods and foods. As our way of saying Thank You, we will be rolling back prices for some of our delicious items,” the bakery posted on Facebook.

According to its website, Alessi Bakery debuted in Tampa in 1912. Nicolo Alessi opened the original location on Cherry Street. His son, John Alessi, continued the tradition of baking over the years. Phil Alessi took over and remodeled the Cypress Street bakery in 2011.

Alessi Bakery offers a wide varierty of deli products, cakes and pastries.