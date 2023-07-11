TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A fire at Tampa’s Alessi Bakery on Monday night has temporarily closed the business.

Tampa Fire Rescue said arriving crews discovered a fire coming from an outside refrigerator area at the back of the bakery, just before 9:00 p.m.

Crews were able to contain the fire from spreading to the main part of the business and had it put out within 25 minutes.

On Tuesday, crews worked to clean up and reopen the business.

Mike Hughes and his wife now live in Atlanta, but are originally from Tampa. The Hughes’ said no trip to Tampa would be complete without a visit to Alessi’s.

“One of the things we do, a ritual for us, is to come in here and get some Cubans and to our dismay, this morning it’s closed because of, I guess, a fire,” Hughes said.

(Tampa Fire Rescue)

(Tampa Fire Rescue)

Janice Salter drove from Brandon to pick up a cake, before finding out the business was closed.

“I used to come here every Saturday to get my desert for Sunday and now I started back. I get the upside down cake and now I’m upset. I’m going to have to come back though,” said Salter.

The bakery put out a statement about the fire: “Despite this incident, Alessi Bakeries will continue specialty cakes and catering operations starting Wednesday and open to the public this weekend. Our plans to celebrate our 111th anniversary on September 23rd and 24th are unchanged. Over a century, we have weathered wars, pandemics, and fires, and with the support of our community, we are committed to providing sweet and savory treats for another 111 years.”

No one was inside the bakery at the time of the fire and no one was hurt, according to Tampa Fire Rescue.