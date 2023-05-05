FILE – Shown is an Aldi supermarket in Bensalem, Pa., Monday, March 14, 2022. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The German-owned supermarket chain Aldi plans to open a sixth store in Tampa.

An Aldi spokesperson said the store will be located on N. Dale Mabry Hwy.

They could not confirm the store’s exact location, but records show the company requested a permit from the city of Tampa to renovate the former Barnes & Noble building, located at at 213 N. Dale Mabry Hwy. in the Tampa Commons shopping center.

After 29 years on Dale Mabry, Barnes & Noble moved to Tampa Town Square on W. Kennedy Blvd. near the Westshore Plaza Mall.

Records indicate the building is owned by Tampa Commons LLC. The plans were filed by APD Engineering and Architecture, which is a New York-based firm with several Aldi stores listed in its online portfolio, including one in Seffner.

If you can’t wait to get your Aldi fix, here is a list of the existing Tampa locations:

10419 Sheldon Rd.

13514 University Plaza

14933 N. Florida Ave.

18002 Highwoods Preserve Park

8521 W. Hillsborough Ave.

There is no word yet on when the new store is expected to open.