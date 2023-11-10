TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The indie-pop band, AJR, announced a tour stop at Amalie Arena in 2024 for their “The Maybe Man Tour”.

The multi-platinum, chart-topping trio will embark on their tour starting April 2 but won’t make their way to Tampa until a month later, on Thursday, May 9 at 7:30 p.m.

Pre-sale tickets will be available starting Monday, Nov. 13 at 10 a.m. Public on-sale tickets will open Friday, Nov. 17 at 9 a.m. Tickets can also be found on Ticketmaster.com.

AJR is a band based out of Manhattan, composed of three brothers, Adam Met, Jack Met, and Ryan Met. The brothers started their band in 2005 as a teen street performing group.

$1 for every ticket sold will go toward Plant Reimagined, a non-profit organization co-founded by one of the band members, Adam. This organization trains climate leaders of the future with programs teaching those how to combine thought and advocacy for impact to fight the climate crisis and deliver solutions.

AJR just completed a European tour this past summer. The band released its fifth album on Nov. 10, “The Maybe Man.”

For additional tour information, visit ajrbrothers.com.