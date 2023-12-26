TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Airlines are looking to bounce back after a series of delays and cancellations on Christmas. Nearly 70 of the delays came out of Tampa International Airport.

Many people said they were rushing to make it to their early morning flights on Tuesday.

While it may have looked busy, traffic was moving quickly through the airport.

For those like Brandon Helman, taking off from Tampa International seemed to be a good choice.

“Everything’s been going well so far,” Helman said. “I mean, there’s no real delays.”

Departures and arrivals were both on time Tuesday morning and no cancellations were in sight. That may have been disappointing to those wishing to stay.

“I was on vacation here,” Christal Talavera Barrios said. “I had so much fun.”

Terminal lines got long around boarding times but cleared fast.

Perhaps the only probable issue Tuesday morning was having an overweight bag.

Talavera Barrios was in Tampa to celebrate both Christmas and her birthday.

“My birthday was on December 21 so I passed a year and they gave me so many gifts,” Talavera Barrios said as she traveled through the airport with her big family.

If you have a flight out of TPA, you can check the flight status here.

Airport officials expect the next big travel rush to be on New Year’s Day. They predict 90,000 passengers to pass through the airport.