TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — An airline will be expanding its service from Tampa International Airport (TPA) to Zurich, Switzerland (ZRH), according to the airport.

Edelweiss will double its number of flights between TPA and ZRH starting in late May, according to the airport. The airline, which currently flies the route twice a week, will now fly four times weekly.

Currently, the flights are only offered on Fridays and Sundays, but will be expanded to also include Mondays and Wednesdays, according to an airport spokesperson.

Tickets can be booked through Swiss Air Lines. Prices vary significantly based on time of year.