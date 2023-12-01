TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — An airline is adding more flights from Tampa to Cuba, according to Tampa International Airport.

Southwest Airlines will be doubling its daily flights between Tampa and Havana, beginning June 4, 2024, according to the airport.

The once-a-day flights will now be offered twice per day.

Other airlines have also recently announced additional flights from TPA. Edelweiss will double its number of flights between TPA and Zurich starting in late May. United Airlines also announced it would be having a record expansion to its offerings in Florida.

Tickets for the new flights are on sale now at the Southwest Airlines website.