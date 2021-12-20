Airbnb cracking down on New Year’s parties in Tampa Bay area

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Airbnb is cracking down on guests looking to party for New Year’s Eve.

Airbnb announced the site will be blocking certain reservations during the New Year’s holiday weekend.

“We’re just not going to tolerate it. We’re taking a hard line,” said Ben Breit, Head of Trust & Safety Communications with Airbnb.

– Airbnb will use more restrictions on two-night and three-night reservations that may pose heightened risk for disruptive parties such as certain local and last-minute bookings by guests without a history of positive reviews on Airbnb. Guests who have a history of positive reviews on Airbnb are not subject to these restrictions.

“What we’re not going to tolerate is any destructive behavior, being disrespectful of our hosts, being disrespectful of our neighbors,” said Breit. “This is about supporting our hosts and supporting neighbors. Nobody wants to be next door to a disturbing party.”

Breit said Airbnb implemented a pilot program with similar restrictions last NYE in the City of Tampa and blocked hundreds of reservations. The new rules will be in effect nationwide.