Air conditioning company in Tampa accused of exploiting customers

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Florida’s attorney general is going after an air conditioning company in Tampa, accusing them of taking advantage of customers.

Attorney General Ashley Moody has filed suit against Air Time Air Conditioning and Heating. In the complaint, Moody says the company has engaged in the financial exploitation of its customers.

According to the complaint, one consumer’s 89-year-old mother paid Air Time $21,000 in two-and-a-half years. The consumer says that included costs for unnecessary parts and services.

Kathryn Thorson says she paid Air Time to replace her entire system but claims it then kept breaking down.

At one point, Thorson says an Air Time technician wanted to charge her $1,000 to replace a black light designed to kill mold. When she hired another company to look, they made a disturbing discovery.

“When he went up and looked at the unit, they had unplugged the UV light,” said Thorson.

Moody says she will go after any company that takes advantage of seniors.

“These are situations where we don’t know. I’m not an expert in air conditioning repair work. I call and trust that people will come into my home and are honest and fair and tell me what needs to be done and that’s what Floridians expect,” she said. “So when people are trying to take advantage of Floridians, especially seniors, I’ve set up a senior protection team to go after people who are trying to go after the most vulnerable population. We need to stop them and that’s what we are doing with this complaint.”

An employee with Air Time Air Conditioning says the company does not take advantage of customers and they plan to defend their case in court.

