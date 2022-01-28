Tampa agencies partner to monitor Gasparilla parade route

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — It’s all hands on deck for Gasparilla. While thousands of people will enjoy the parade Saturday, Tampa Fire Rescue Emergency Management will keep a close eye on the parade, inside the Gasparilla Emergency Operations Center.

It’s from there different agencies can share information with each other in real-time.

Cameras along the parade route and around the city will send back live images, so they can track what’s going on, and respond to any potential issues.

“I think from land everyone should free safe, enjoy the festivities going on tomorrow,” Tampa Fire Rescue Emergency Coordinator, John Antapasis said. “It’s a whole government effort when we’re doing this.”

The EOC is staffed with representatives from, Tampa Fire Rescue, Tampa Police Department, Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office, local hospitals, and other city of Tampa entities.

After a year off, large crowds are expected. Staff will use some of the same resources they used at the Super Bowl.

“We’ll have more staffing in the field, more staffing here, grabbing partners because how big of an event we’re expecting it to be tomorrow,” Antapasis said.

You can call 833-TPA-INFO if you have any issues or concerns, or if you just need more info during the parade.