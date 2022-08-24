TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Multiple U.S. House of Representatives races abound in Florida due to the new state congressional districts and how they changed for 2022. The maps were updated for the state and federal districts following the 2020 Census and the reapportionment of House seats, which happens every 10 years.

In the Tampa area, U.S. House District 15, a newly redrawn part of the map, is up for grabs in the November midterm elections.

Former Florida Secretary of State Laurel Lee won the Republican primary Tuesday, now going up against Alan Cohn, a former investigative journalist at ABC 7 News in Sarasota. Lee defeated a stacked field for the Republican primary.

Kelli Stargel, a term-limited state senator from Lakeland, Florida House Rep. Jackie Toledo, U.S. Navy veteran Demetries Grimes, and Kevin McGovern, also a Navy veteran and civil engineer all competed for the District 15 Republican nomination.

Likewise, Cohn had multiple primary opponents for the Democratic field. He competed with Gavin Brown, a former campaign advisor for multiple Democratic lawmakers in the U.S. Senate and the 2020 election, Edie Geller, a comedian and actor, Cesar Ramirez, a U.S. Army veteran, and William VanHorn, a U.S. Navy veteran, also ran for the Democratic ticket.

Now down to Lee and Cohn, the candidates’ platforms provide a road map on what their goals are for serving Floridians as members of U.S. Congress.

When it comes to what issues each candidate is focused on, Lee‘s campaign prioritizes gun rights, support for law enforcement, combating illegal immigration and securing the southern border, and improving the national economy.

Cohn wants to lower Floridians’ tax burdens, the costs of prescription drugs and education, and to give extra support to veterans and first responders.